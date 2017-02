The arrows were flying in February 1992 and the Ailsa Craig Hotel B darts team were right on target.

The Commercial Cup final was played in the Cranford Hotel and the Ailsa team beat the team from Barrhill Galloway Hotel by seven games to three.

In the Ailsa Craig consolation cup final the Athletic Tavern A team saw off the Commercial Inn team by seven games to five.

