Past picture: The Eagles at Turnberry

From Hotel California to Hotel Turnberry was the transition when The Eagles landed in Ayrshire in May 1977.

The band posed for an exclusive picture with the Gazette - left to right - Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Don Felder, Glen Frey and Randy Meisner.

The world famous group flew from Glasgow in their private jet before and after their two sell-out concerts at Glasgow Apollo on Saturday and Sunday. They were accompanied at the hotel by a 54-strong entourage connected with the band.

In late 1976 the band released the Hotel California album with the title track and New Kid In Town riding high in the charts.