Pupils enjoy new sound system

Gardenrose Primary School has a new sound and light system which pupils are enjoying using.

The school received £5000 funding from the North Carrick Community Benefit Fund (NCCBF).

Head Teacher Jennifer Trimmings said: “The funding was awarded to help enhance the arts at Gardenrose through the provision of an innovative PA, lighting and sounds system which develops technological skills as well as performing skills. Everyone is looking forward to using the new system throughout the school year. The Gardenrose Primary School Community would like to thank NCCBF for granting this funding to the school.”

Pictured are P7 pupils Liam Grant and Calum Alexander who have been trained in using the new equipment.