Pupils host street party for Maybole 500 celebrations

As part of Maybole 500 celebrations, Gardenrose Primary and Early Years Centre hosted a Street Party lunch on Monday, May 15.

School cook Margaret Murdoch organised the old-fashioned street party and helped to arrange for some local people, who are very knowledgeable about Maybole, to go in and run workshops.

The workshops included History of Maybole (Molly Garrie and Helen McAdam); Beekeeping (Tony Riome and Shona Keverley); Spinning demonstration (Elizabeth Riome); Milking demonstration with Bella the cow (John Murdoch); Experiences of an Evacuee (Sadie McKay); and a Tasting session which included traditional foods and herbs.

Many of the pupils and members of staff were dressed up in clothes from by-gone days which really added that extra special touch to the event and a few parents joined them as well.

Special guests included residents from Fairknowe Nursing home, Rev. Guthrie and Senga Mason who is involved in coordinating the celebrations for the Maybole 500.

The food provided by Margaret and her team Avril, Lynne and Rosemary, was delicious. The children were given paper bags for their packed lunch which had been specially printed with the school badge and Maybole 500 on them.

The dinner hall and gym hall were all set out so that everyone could sit together and enjoy lunch as though it was a local street party. They enjoyed a range of delicious sandwiches, sausage rolls and quiche followed by meringues, cupcakes and fruit platters.

Acting head teacher, Louse Morrison said, “It was a fantastic event which showed fantastic community spirit.”

Maybole is celebrating 500 years of being a burgh over the next few months.