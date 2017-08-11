Quarriers donation to lifeboat station

Girvan Lifeboat were delighted to be visited by staff and service users of another local charity ‘Quarriers’

Quarriers are a local charity that support local residents with learning difficulties in their own tenancies in the community of Girvan.

Recently the staff of Quarriers and their service users ran a bottle stall at the annual harbour gala raising a fantastic sum of £245.08

The residents that use the Quarriers service feel extremely grateful that they are very well supported by the local community.

Quarriers manager Jean Houston said staff and clients wanted to give something back to the community to show appreciation of the support they receive and decided on donating the takings from their bottle stall to Girvan Lifeboat, as being a very worthy cause and enabling them to continue the excellent lifesaving service they provide.

Craig Sommerville said: “On behalf of all at Girvan Lifeboat Station we would like to extend our thanks to the staff and clients of Quarriers Girvan for their generous donation of £245.08 which will go a long way ensuring our volunteers continue to provide the highest standard of service possible.

“We consider ourselves part of the community at Girvan Lifeboat Station and are grateful the local community, businesses and other charities within the town that hold a place close to their hearts for the RNLI.”

You can find out more about Quarriers Homelife Girvan at https://quarriers.org.uk/…/homelife-supported-living-girvan/