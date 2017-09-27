Record crowd for Culzean Dog Splash

The National Trust for Scotland is celebrating a successful summer events programme across its key historic sites in Scotland.

Members and the public enjoyed an array of summer events and activities for all ages, ranging from outdoor theatre shows, foraging workshops, family funfairs and bake-off competitions, to den building, escape games and Scotland’s first ever dog water sports event.

According to the Scottish Household Survey, there has been a continuous increase in adults visiting Scotland’s outdoors since 2006. With a growing membership of 360,000, the Trust’s summer programme made up of entertaining and educational events and activities, has enabled its members and visitors to connect with the outdoors, whilst learning about the Scotland’s heritage.

The Trust experienced record breaking attendance at its Ayrshire site, Culzean Castle & Country Park, as it welcomed over 3000 visitors to Scotland’s inaugural Dog Splash event last month. Visitors travelled from all over the UK & Ireland, and from as far as Germany, making it the Trust’s most popular event of the summer.

Patrick Duffy, chief operating officer at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Summer is the busiest time of the year for us, and this year was no exception as adults and children took advantage of the better weather and made the most of the great outdoors. Our events range from educational activities for both adults and children, to pure entertainment for the whole family and have been a great way of encouraging people to connect with Scotland’s heritage this summer.”

“Combining action-packed water sports events with man’s best friend is always going to catch the eye of our members and the public, and this event has proven to live up to this expectation with Culzean’s record-breaking attendance over one weekend. We very much look forward to welcoming the show back next summer.”

Other sell-out events included the Trust’s outdoor theatre series; a total of 25 theatre shows held in picturesque castle and palace gardens across Scotland. Guests were treated to a range of entertaining Shakespearean plays, from Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo & Juliet, to the Merry Wives of Windsor, all performed as vivid open-air productions with larger-than-life characters.

Mr Duffy, continued: “It’s important that we continue to host a range of indoor and outdoor events throughout the year as they can be a great way of introducing visitors to stunning scenery and the remarkable history of the special places that are in our protection, as Scotland’s largest conservation charity. Our events don’t just correlate with the sunshine, as we still have a number of exciting events lined up for autumn, including walktober, Halloween celebrations, bat walks, squirrel watches, autumn ceilidhs and much more for all our members and the public to enjoy.”

The National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity and is the only charity to care for both built and natural heritage.

