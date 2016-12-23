Reflecting on 2016’s positive aspects

At this time of year there is a temptation to look back and reflect on the events of 2016.

If you take a glance at the news there can be little denying it has been a fairly dramatic period, and many are commenting on the political upheaval of the EU Referendum, the US Presidential election, the extremely troubling situation in the Middle East, and the refugee crisis it has sparked.

But I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on some of the more positive aspects of the year gone by, and consider some of the fantastic community groups and voluntary organisations I have met over the past twelve months.

From South Ayrshire Women’s Aid to The Zone in Dalmellington, the team behind Buy Malcolm Sargent House to the Ballantrae Rural Initiative for Care in the Community, this constituency is jam packed with people who care about their neighbourhoods, and the people who live in them.

I would like to pay tribute to the volunteers who give up their time to organise gala days and food bank collections, who sit on parent councils and community associations. They are the inspiration behind so many of the fantastic initiatives that are blossoming across the constituency and their contribution to the Ayrshire economy cannot be underestimated.

While for many, Christmas is a time to spend with family and friends, there are people opening their homes to neighbours, and helping those in need. The example set by people across Ayrshire who spend their time working for the benefit of others is a fantastic reason to look ahead to the year to come.

The New Year gives us all the chance to get behind some of these initiatives. It is a time to start talking up the area, to start doing what we can to move Ayrshire forward. Volunteer if you can, or support those who do if you can’t.