Remembrance services in South Ayrshire

On Sunday, November 12, people in South Ayrshire will join with the nation to remember those who lost their lives in world wars and conflicts around the world.

With members of our Armed Forces currently on active service and with some having made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, this is an opportunity to remember them and those civilians who have also lost their lives.

There are services taking place across South Ayrshire and everyone welcome to attend. South Ayrshire Provost Helen Moonie said: “We should never forget those who have given their lives so that others can have a better future. The memorial services are an opportunity for communities to come together to pay their respects.

“There will be a service near you so please take the time to attend but if you can’t make it, take a few moments to reflect and remember.”

Services will be held at the following war memorials:

Crosshill -12 noon church service followed by wreath laying at 1pm at the war memorial; Maybole - 10am service at Maybole Town Hall followed by parade to war memorial for wreath laying approx 11am; Minishant - war memorial 1.30pm; Kirkmichael - 10.30am church service followed by wreath laying at 11.15am at the war memorial; Kirkoswald - 11.15am church service, followed by wreath laying at 12.30pm at the war memorial; Dunure and Fisherton – 9.45am church service and 1pm community council wreath laying at Fisherton Cemetery; Straiton - 12 noon church service followed by wreath laying at 1pm approx. at the war memorial; Dailly - Wreath laying at 11.45am in Dailly Square; Girvan - 10am cenotaph at Stair Park, Girvan, followed by parade to North Parish Church and on to Garden of Remembrance, The Avenue, at 12.15pm; Colmonell - war memorial 9.30am followed by 10am church service at St. Colmon Church; Ballantrae - church service 11,30am followed by wreath laying at 12.30pm approx. at war memorial; Barr - war memorial 10.45am-11.15am; Barrhill - war memorial at 3.00pm; Pinwherry - war memorial in Pinwherry School on Friday, Nov 10, at 11am then 2pm at Heronsford war memorial.