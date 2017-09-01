Rotary Bar-B-Q raises charity funds

While the sun shone in Ayrshire, Girvan Rotary Club was holding a Bar-B-Q in the garden of local Rotarian, Dr. Jim Flowerdew. His garden in Turnberry was thrown open to hold a huge fundraising event to help put cash in the club’s charity budget. Cecile, Jim’s wife with the help of many had prepared the food for the 60 to 70 guests to have a truly marvellous night in wonderful weather.

The food was provided from two huge Bar-B-Q ’s fuelled and manned by Mr Iain Brown and the weather did the rest. The event raised a fair chunk of cash, the first £700 of which was handed over to Jean Houston the Manager of Quarriers in Dalyrymple Street in Girvan. Jean and her team do a great deal for the people in and around Girvan.

PIctured is local Rotarian Alistair Wallace with Elaine Kiltie, Team Leader at Quarriers.