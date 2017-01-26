Rotary host Burns supper

The annual Rotary Club of Girvan’s Burns Supper was held in the Royal Hotel in Girvan. The evening was organised by club president Dr Jimmy Flowerdew and a great meal was provided by the host Mr Paul Brown, owner of the hotel .

The evening opened with comments from Dr Flowerdew, followed by some songs and then a splendid ‘Immortal Memory’ from a famous local speaker, Mr Jack Boyd.

Other local performers were ‘Appreciation of Immortal Memory’, Mr Eric McKinnon, a retired well know dentist of Girvan, ‘The Lassies ‘, Mr Alistair Wallace, ‘Reply to the Lassies’, Robecca Flowerdew, ‘Holy Willies’s Prayer’, Mr Billy Gray, Piper, Mr Laurie MacKinnon and ‘The Vote of Thanks’, Dr Jim Anderson.