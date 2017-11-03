Rotary’s help for Hazel

The Rotary Club of Girvan met Hazel Ferguson to give her a small cheque to help with the work she and her team do.

Hazel is an occupational therapy assistant practitioner and, with the help of a small team, runs a service within the Z1 Centre in Girvan.

The members who attend Hazel’s group benefit from the support of the community mental health team. This group is essentially an art group and was set up to give members structure to their day, providing the opportunity to leave the house and have social contact with people, helping to build confidence and self-esteem.

For many of the members – they range in age from 30 to 60 – this is the only contact they have. When they attend the group they are among their peers, and when Rotarians went along they had 10 people enjoying the additional company and art activity.

Girvan Rotarians run a ‘Songs of Praise’ event in the North Church Girvan each year prior to Christmas where all the local schools and local choirs take part. The 2017 event will be held on December 10.

The cash given to Hazel comes from fundraisers such as ‘Songs of Praise’.

z The picture shows Girvan Rotarians Alistair Wallace and Jim Anderson handing over the cheque to Hazel Ferguson.