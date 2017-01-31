Rotary Songs of Praise

Girvan Rotary Club’s Christmas Songs of Praise raised over £300 for Invergarven School.

The annual event is held in mid December in the Girvan North Church and is a very traditional and pleasant Christmas evening with loads of local young people taking part.

This year the event was organised by John Andrew of the Rotary Club of Girvan and was well supported by local Primary Schools, and Girvan Academy, all of whom have taken part for many years.

This year it was decided that half of the congregation collection should go to Invergarven School, Girvan and the acting head teacher Julie McManus was delighted to receive a cheque for £315.

Julie and her team currently have 16 students whose ages range from 5-18 years. The school works closely with Girvan Academy and the surrounding primary schools to plan inclusion, they also work closely with Ayr College and partner agencies such as Health and Social Work.

The Rotarians know that it was the generosity of the congregation on the night of the event that made this donation possible. So thanks to all who turned up. The organists at the event was Marie Mortimer. Marie is not a Rotarian but the church organist at the North Parish Church, she has been a church organist since she was 12 years old and now stays in Barrhill. Her music master was the blind organist Dr. John Robinson. The Reverend Jim Guthrie led the service.