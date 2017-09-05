Scarecrows and sunflowers in Barr

There were more than a few dodgy characters hanging around Barr at the weekend as the South Ayrshire village held its Scarecrows and Sunflowers competition with many fine entries in both categories.
The best scarecrows were judged to have been made by the Faulds family while Beryl Dale’s sunflower was the tallest on show at over nine feet.
Congratulations to the winners and thanks to Jenny Craig and Alison Milroy who organised the event and to Vera Dunlop and Netta Wilson who performed the very difficult job of judging the scarecrows. Proceeds will go this year to Parkinsons Scotland.
