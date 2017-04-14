Something to think About with Rev. Ian McLachlan

For Christians this Sunday is the most important day of the year. Easter sees Jesus completing his mission. Jesus came into the world to redeem it. He came to show human beings what life was all about.

He came to do this, not just through the use of words but through actions as well. And through the inspiring life that he led.

A life which was all about helping other people, no matter who they were or what they may or may not have done in the past.

However Jesus completed that mission at great personal cost. He had to endure all kinds of pain throughout his mission.

He knew the pain of betrayal, rejection and disappointment. He also experienced a lot of physical pain at the hands of the Romans.

Despite the fact that Jesus offered the people of his time a better way of living their lives, there were many of them who were not interested in what he had to say to them. And there were others who were so hostile to his teaching that they were prepared to go to extreme measures in order to try and silence him.

They did their worst. They crucified him. They thought that that was the end of it. But they were so wrong.

It was only the beginning.On that first Easter morning Jesus was resurrected which meant that he returned from the dead to reassure his disciples that if they had faith in him then death would not be the end for them.

That there was a life beyond this one that they could enjoy with him forever. Easter is a hopeful time of the year because it offers everyone the opportunity of new life and the chance of experiencing a better tomorrow.

Happy Easter everyone.