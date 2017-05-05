Something to Think About with Rev. Ian McLachlan

Last week I was very fortunate in being given a guided tour around the Quay Zone. I must say that I was most impressed by what I saw.

Not only did the swimming pool look most inviting but the Fitness Room was very impressive indeed with all the state-of-the-art equipment in it. It was most encouraging to see so many people turning out to see this new facility that Girvan now has. I hope that this new project is a great success now and in the years to come.

I know that there were many doubters when it came to the project. Many people who felt that when the doors of the old Swimming Pool shut, that Girvan would never again have a public pool. However due to all the effort and hard work of a number of people, they were proved mistaken. Thankfully.

Jesus had a disciple called Thomas. He had not been present when Jesus had been reunited with the rest of the disciples after his resurrection. When these disciples told Thomas that they had seen the risen Lord Jesus, Thomas did not believe them. He said that he wanted his own proof. One day Jesus returned when Thomas was with them. Thomas feel to his knees. His doubts had gone.

Jesus told Thomas that he was fortunate in having seen Jesus personally. In future others would believe in him without needing the proof that Thomas had wanted.

Sadly our world at the moment tends to have a large number of doubters who feel that things will only get worse. Often negativity becomes a self-fulfilling prophesy. If we are positive and do what we can to make things better for everyone else on planet earth, then it is amazing to think what we might achieve.