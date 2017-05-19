Something to Think About with Rev. Ian McLachlan

This week is Christian Aid Week and that means that many members of the Christian church and some who are not members of any church, will be supporting the work that this charity does to help some of the most disadvantaged members of the world’s community.

There has been a Christian Aid Week now for 60 years. The charity in its earliest days was very concerned with helping people who had become refugees as a result of the events of the Second World War. And one of the activities that Christian Aid is involved with at moment is helping some of the people who have become refugees today. People who are seeking somewhere safe to stay.

It is sometimes quite difficult to imagine what it must be like for a family to feel that they have no alternative but to uproot themselves from a community that they are familiar with and to journey many hundreds of miles away in order to find somewhere safe for them to live in the future.

It can be easy for us to take for granted the life that we have today and forget that life can be hard and difficult for many of the people who share planet earth with us. Christian Aid is also involved in helping communities to grow and develop and become self-sufficient.

Christian Aid workers only go where they are wanted and they work alongside local communities so that the people within these communities can enjoy a better standard of living in future. Most of us at one time or another need a helping hand.

Few people want to become dependent permanently on other people’s charity. But most people appreciate it when they get the help and support that they need, when they need it.