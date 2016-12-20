Songs of Christmas praise

The Rotary Club of Girvan held its annual Christmas Songs of Priase at the North Parish Church.

The event, on Sunday 11th December at 7pm, is a very traditional and pleasant evening, a great starter for the Christmas festivities in Girvan.

Girvan Primary pupils.

The evening was organised by Mr. John Andrew of the Rotary Club of Girvan and was well supported by local Primary Schools, and Girvan Academy both of whom have taken part for many years.

Mrs. Marie Mortimer from Barrhill played the Piano/ Organ and had travelled all the way from Barrhill to do so. Marie is originally from Preston and now lives in Barrhill.

Sacred Heart and Girvan Primary both sang three songs while Girvan Academy provided a folk group, a brass band, two piano soloists, a harpist and a wind section.

The Master of Ceremonies was the Rev. Jim Guthrie who is also a Girvan Rotarian. The congregation were in large number some say over 200 and with the huge tree in front of us, Christmas was truly celebrated. Parents must have been so proud or their children when they took to the big stage, in front of so many people. The Academy have further performances this year on Thursday 22nd December at Girvan Primary, Girvan Academy and Ainslie Manor. A busy team.

Our thanks go to Mrs. Lyndsay McKinney, Mr. Mark Ingram, Mrs. Rachel MacCallum and Mrs. Emma Drummond who assisted the primary Children and Mr McAughtrie, Mr Hunter and Mr Reed from Girvan Academy.