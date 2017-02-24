Special fairtrade treat for SWI members

Upper Stinchar SWI members are now very well-informed on the Fairtrade Foundation, after an informative talk from Tom Copeland, Co-op Engagement Advisor.

The ladies learned about the wide range of products, including roses from Kenya, bananas from the Dominican Republic, sugar from Malawi, coffee from South America and tea from India and Sri Lanka.

These are all sourced from developing countries via Fairtrade. Always encouraging ethical shopping, the Co-op donates 3 pence per litre of its Fairbourne Springs water to supporting clean, safe water projects in Africa.

Tom then laid on a special treat for members - a Fairtrade chocolate and wine tasting.

