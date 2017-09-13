Spread the word about the hospice lottery

The Ayrshire Hospice is appealing to organisations and venues across Ayrshire to host a promotion of the Ayrshire Hospice Lottery and help the lottery team sign up new members. Ruth McCallum and Lisa Fulton are two of the self-employed canvassers who travel around Ayrshire with a small lottery information kiosk and are looking for new venues to help promote the cause. If any organisations would be willing to help the Ayrshire Hospice Lottery canvassers promote the hospice lottery either within their business or at an event, the lottery team would love to hear from you. Supporters who could offer a promotion opportunity should contact the lottery team on 01292 288488 or email lottery@ayrshirehospice.org.

Every Friday members have a chance to win one of the 48 prizes from the guaranteed weekly prize fund of £3,000. First prize is £1,500 and second prize is £250. There are five prizes of £100, four prizes of £50, 12 prizes of £25 and 25 prizes of £10.

It costs only £1 per week to enter but your £1 can really make a difference.