St Cuthbert’s Christmas show

Once again, pupils off St Cuthbert’s Primary took over Maybole Town Hall for their Christmas shows.

P1-4’s performance was Hey Ewe! This was the traditional Christmas story seen through the eyes of a particularly excitable and curious sheep with lots of humour and several really fun, catchy songs.

Of all the sheep in the flock, the smallest, youngest ewe was the most inquisitive. She was always busy getting under the shepherds’ feet, asking questions and, to the irritation of the rest of the flock, demanding to know exactly what was going on.

There was a gospel choir of angels, calypso singing kings and square-dancing sheep that had the audience tapping toes and baaing away to all the songs.