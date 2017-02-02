Success for Burns Alicht

As part of Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme, organisers at Alloway 1759 are hailing the very first Burns Alicht a resounding success. More than 1,000 people turned out for the inaugural event which took place on Saturday 28 January. Burns Alicht is a unique tour celebrating Scotland’s most famous poet. The tour began at Burns Cottage where people walked in the footsteps of the charismatic bard.

The evening culminated in the burning of John Barleycorn at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum Gardens.

Councillor Bill Grant, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism & Leisure said the night had sparked a lot of interest, “We had a fantastic response to our very first Burns Alicht with families coming from far and wide to see the attractions on the night.

“This unique way of bringing the life and work of Robert Burns to life proved extremely popular, with lanterns lighting the way around a visual feast in Alloway.

“I’d like to thank all the families who came along to show their support as well as the staff and volunteers who helped make the event such a success. I look forward to seeing this become a much loved annual fixture in future.”