Successful RNLI harbour gala - after 1am call out!

Girvan lifeboat mechanic Callum Govus had a fairly busy time of it on Sunday – as the RNLI outfit held its annual harbour gala.

The Mersey-class lifeboat Silvia Burrell was out searching the open sea since just after 1am for two sailing boats – which were eventually found safely moored in Arran as dawn broke – so by the time it was back in the harbour and prepared for its next trip, Callum had only a half-hour lie down before he had to organise the day’s events.

He said: “We were back in at 6.30am, and I was meeting people about the Gala at seven, so it was good to get my head down for half an hour!

“But it was all worth it, as it was a brilliant day, with loads of people coming along to join in the fun.

“And, of course, there’s the fact that we raised just under £3,000, with still more to come in.”

The money will go towards running costs of the local RNLI lifeboats.

The Silvia Burrell was a big attraction, but there will soon be a brand new boat at the harbour, as the Mersey Class vessell is heading down to Poole to be a relief boat, and Girvan takes delivery of a brand new jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat, the naming ceremony of which will take place later this year.

Events on the day included a funfair, a car boot sale, a raft race (won by the A Team, who were presented with the Jock Stewart Cup) and several performances from local entertainers, including Deja2 DJs, the Z1 dancers from Girvan, the Aileen Robertson School of Dance and singer Scott Wilson, who stepped in at very short notice to cover a spot.