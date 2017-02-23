Support for worthy causes

Ayrshire Housing always supports worthy causes at this time of year. This year £2,000 was shared between Care and Share, Cash for Kids – Ayrshire, the Salvation Army and the South Ayrshire Foodbank. All were chosen for the good work they do helping those facing homelessness or financial pressures. In addition, £500 was gifted to Girvan Primary School’s fund in recognition of their pupils contribution to Ayrshire Housing’s seasonal card.

Salvation army lieutenant Tim Stone said “Ayrshire Housing’s generous donation will help us support those facing crisis here in Ayr. It’s much appreciated”.

The photograph shows Tim Stone (centre) receiving a cheque from Ayrshire Housing Board members Georgina Dawson and Sandy Paton.