Tasty first year for Training Kitchen

Monday was a very special day last week at The Carrick Centre as it marked the first anniversary of its very first Training Kitchen session.

The Training Kitchen is part of the centre’s ever growing Youth & Community Development programme. The Training Kitchen has offered free cookery classes to over 100 local people. The project continues to offer an inclusive and fun approach to learning to cook.

They would like to thank William Grants & Sons, Girvan Distillery for their continued support.

To check your eligibility for one of the courses, contact the Development Team on 01655 883222 or contact Coral or Ryan at coral.mcmillan@carrickcentre.co.uk or ryan.ward@carrickcentre.co.uk