Team climb Goatfell for charity

A team from LMA Architects in Ayr is set to climb Goatfell in Arran in August to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

The team, accompanied by resident ‘Barkitect’ Daisy the dog, has been inspired to tackle the challenge by a colleague in the practice who has the condition. Daynah Hill, Practice Manager at LMA, said: “Giving Back is important to everyone here at LMA and every year we adopt a charity and set ourselves a challenge to raise awareness and funds for that cause. This year our chosen charity is Parkinson’s UK, it’s especially important to us as our colleague lives with the condition.” You can show your support by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daynah-hill