Teddy Bears tea party raises hospice cash

Staff and residents at Fairknowe House presented a cheque to Lyn Bateman from Ayrshire Hospice today for £155.00 raised at their Teddy Bears Tea Party recently.

Mary Caldwell, Activities Coordinator, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported us on the day; all the staff at the Home for all their hard work and support for this venture, and to the kitchen staff for all the wonderful Teddy Bear cakes.”

The Home’s fete will be on Saturday, August 26 starting at 11am. There will be stalls including Tombola, Wine or Water, Hook A Duck, Tea Tent, BBQ, Entertainment, Arts & Crafts Stall, Kids Tombola, Face Painting and much more.