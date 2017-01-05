Third year for seniors lunch club

The Carrick Seniors Lunch Club began over three years ago and since then has met for lunch every first Friday of the month at 12 noon in The Carrick Centre.

The Lunch Club is an initiative of the four churches in Maybole and is run by volunteers from the churches especially for those older people (over 60) in the local community who may feel isolated or who just like to get together for a chat socially now and again.

Lunch consists of soup, sandwiches plus biscuits and tea and coffee and costs £3, which is used to fund the club to continue. The Christmas lunch is a very special occasion with festive fare, a visit from Santa and a local primary school choir singing carols for all to join in. This year Gardenrose Primary provided the entertainment.

Lunches are happy occasions and all older people in the community, including the villages around Maybole, are invited to join in.

The next lunch club is Friday, February 3 so anyone eligible will be welcomed most warmly. Anyone interested in helping out as a volunteer would also be very welcome.