Thought for the week

I wonder how often in the course of a day, you watch the News on television or listen to it on the radio? I wonder how many of you still buy a newspaper or whether you get your news online?

And when you are on holiday – particularly if you go away abroad - are you keen on keeping up with what is happening in Britain while you are away?

Or are you too busy enjoying yourself to bother about what is going on in the rest of the world?

Should holidays be a time of rest and reflection away from the concerns of the world for a time? Or do you think that it is important to keep up with the news every day wherever you are?

So why do so many people watch the news regularly? I would say it is because they want to be informed about what is happening in the world at this present time.

Some of the events which are occurring just now are events which will directly impact on their lives. Some of them might not. But most people feel that they have a duty to keep up to date with the state of the world as it is today.

The Christian faith teaches that people should not be merely observers of humankind. But rather people are urged to interact with one another and to help them whenever they can.

Jesus’ story of the sheep and the goats, which is one of the most challenging of all the stories in the New Testament, makes it clear that the goats were condemned because they did not do what they could, to help the people around them who needed their support.

They could have helped – but chose not to.

Rev. Ian McLachlan