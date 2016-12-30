Thought for the week with Rev. Ian McLachlan

As you read this you will be living through the last few days of 2016.

This means that we are at that time of the year when we think back over the year which is now drawing to a close, as well as looking forward to 2017 and wondering just what lies in store for us there.

Some people will have had a reasonably pleasant 2016.

They might have seen new members joining their family. They might have made some new friends. They might have been promoted at work.

They might have achieved more than they ever thought that they would have done. Such people will no doubt be hoping that 2017 will continue in an equally positive way.

Then there might be others for whom 2016 has been a particularly difficult year.

They might have had to go through a time of ill health.

They might have lost people who were important to them. They might feel that what they really wanted to achieve this year they have not been able to achieve. For other people 2016, in common with most years, has been a mixture of good news and not so good news.

The reality is that we can do nothing at all to change the past.

It has occurred and that is that.

What we can do though, is to try and ensure that the future is as good as it can possibly be, not just for ourselves but for other people as well.

We have just celebrated Christmas. Jesus came into our world to inspire people, so that they could become the best people they could possibly be.

He hoped that by people working together they might bring about a world where God was always given his rightful place and human beings were valued.