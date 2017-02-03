Thought for the Week with Rev. Ian McLachlan

What do you enjoy most – poetry, drama or prose? When we were at school we probably had to study examples of all three.

I wonder what your teachers chose for you to examine in some detail and whether or not the choices were such that they inspired you to go and read other examples for yourself. Perhaps studying certain writers made you want to create your own poems, plays or stories for yourself. God gave us all different talents and some people are blessed with having a writing talent. There are some pieces of writing which, while popular at the time that they were written, nowadays are only studied by a few, because for some reason or another they do not seem to have ‘stood the test of time’.

However there are some other writers who are still relevant today and who are still studied by people on a regular basis. The poetry of Robert Burns is enjoyed by millions of people worldwide today. The plays of William Shakespeare are still performed worldwide, sometimes to huge audiences. The novels of Charles Dickens, Robert Louis Stevenson and the Bronte sisters are popular today. It is interesting to speculate how many of the plays that are performed today will still find an audience a hundred years from now. Or how many of the novels that are popular today will still be in thirty years time? The works of literature that have tended to last, are inevitably ones which deal with the issues that human beings have been wrestling with since the beginning of time. They are produced to hopefully give us some insight into the nature of human beings, so that we will be able to understand one another better and thereby get along better.