Thought for the week with Rev. Ian McLachlan

Just recently there seems to have been quite a few Awards Ceremonies. Last Sunday BAFTA’s film awards were televised as were before that the BAFTA TV awards.

Then the Grammy awards for artists in the recording industry were also given quite a lots of coverage in particular the number of awards Adele received. There are more Ceremonies to come including the Brits and The Oscars.

Why are there so many Awards ceremonies for people in the entertainment business? And why do they like giving each other awards? Well for one thing it makes for good publicity. The various films, TV programmes and music will – if they are nominated – achieve publicity. Publicity usually means more sales. Also when someone in show business makes a speech, if it is good enough, it might help their future careers. Then there is also the fact that people enjoy having their work appreciated. Even if they are not actually the winner of whatever award it is, just being nominated means that their work has been recognised as being good. Perhaps more recognition should be made of all the good and important work that so many people are doing each and every day. The fact is that there are many people in our town, in our country and in our world who day by day produce work which greatly helps and benefits others. Work that we all depend on. Certainly most of these people get some recognition in form of the pay cheque they receive. But there are many more who by doing voluntary work, make a number of people’s lives better. How often do we remember to thank them for their work? And how often do we remember to thank God for all that he does for us on a daily basis?