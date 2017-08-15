Trip on the high seas for youngsters

Carrick Coastal Rowing Club welcomed Carrick CAN (Create and Nurture) Group to their new Boat Shed in Maidens, recently.

The young people enjoyed taking a trip on the high seas accompanied by experienced rowers Henry Anderson, Alistair McClelland, Billy Gray and Jim Flowerdew.

Some of the budding rowers showed real promise as future oarsmen and got so much out of the experience. The Carrick Centre hopes to continue partnership work with the Rowing Club and thank them for all of their support.