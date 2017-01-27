Variety in abundance

Girvan and District Flower Club’s first Demonstration of 2017 took place on Wednesday 25th January in Girvan Community Centre.

Chairperson Liz Gregg introduced local florist, Fiona Wilson of Fiofin Designs, Dalrymple Street. The title chosen by Fiona “Everyone Loves a Wedding”, proved to be a popular theme. Fiona also gave everyone an insight into some of the stress, requests and pleasures of floristry.

Liz called upon Helen Walker to give a well deserved vote of thanks to Fiona before the raffle for all the stunning arrangements was drawn.

The club’s annual “Fun with Friends” evening takes place in Girvan Community Centre on Wednesday 22nd February at 7.15pm, details to follow.

Variety was in abundance in Fiona’s demonstration ranging from wristlets, hats, bouquets, cakes and arrangements, with Fiona’s colours throughout the demonstration being shades of Purple, White, Silver and clever choices of textures in Greenery setting each design perfectly.

The Cool Water Roses, Limonium and Germini giving purple hues, Avalanche Roses & Cala Lilies white and Fiona’s signature “Bling” silver, Bells of Ireland, Anthurium along with the crisp green Viburnum giving texture.

A truly inspiring, informative demonstration.