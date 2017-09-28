Volunteer for Marie Curie

Marie Curie is appealing for local volunteers to help manage the charity’s collection boxes in Girvan and Maybole.

The local Marie Curie fundraising team are seeking Collection Box Co-ordinators to help look after boxes that are on display in shops, newsagents, chemists, pubs and doctors’ surgeries and also place collection boxes in new locations.

To become a Marie Curie Collection Box Co-ordinator you need to be aged 16 or over.

For more information for how you can get involved, please call Elma Mitchell on 07798 638151 or email elma.mitchell@mariecurie.org.uk

Elma Mitchell, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: “It’s a great way to get involved with Marie Curie and the money raised from the boxes will help Marie Curie to provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness.”