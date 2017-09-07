90 year-old man dies after being rescued from river

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 90 year-old man who died after being pulled from the River Doon.

Police were called at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, September 6 to the Millennium Bridge in Doonfoot where fire service, coastguard and ambulance service also attended and recovered the man from the river.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital but died a short time later.

Police did not release the name of the man but added that a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.