A happy hundred for Helen

Helen Armstrong celebrated her 100th birthday at Fairknowe House on Tuesday, May 16.

Family, residents and staff all joined in singing “Happy Birthday” as a very special cake was brought in.

Helen was born at Kilgrammie, Dailly on May 16, 1917. When she left school, she went into service with Dr MacInroy then went on to be a barmaid in Greenhead, Dailly.

Helen loved to spend time in her garden, enjoyed baking for her family and loved to holiday in Manchester. She enjoyed a game of bingo, was a mean badminton player in her youth and really enjoyed being part of the Woman’s Guild.

Helen’s family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and gifts to mark her 100th birthday. There also a very special congratulatory card from The Queen.

The family would like to thank all staff at Fairknowe House Care Home in Maybole for the care they have so lovingly provided for Helen over the past 8 years and for making her birthday so special.