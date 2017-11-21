A77 action group takes their case to Scottish Parliament

The A77 Action Group and South Scotland MSP Brian Whittle took their message - that it’s time to get serious about upgrading the road network in south west Scotland - to the Scottish Parliament last week.

Fellow MSPs John Scott and Finlay Carson, who represent constituencies along the A77 and A75 route, joined Brian and action group members for the meeting with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

The meeting is the latest step in a campaign that has included the groups (calling for both the A77 and A75 to be dualled) submitting petitions to the Scottish Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee.

Stena Line’s management recently described Cairnryan as “the least accessible port across Europe” because of the lack of dual carriageway into the port.

Mr Yousaf agreed to fund a full strategic review of the A77 and A75 as a first step towards improvements.