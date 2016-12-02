Advent services at South Parish

Shops have been advertising the message, that Christmas is coming, for weeks already, but to most churches, Advent - and the waiting and getting ready for Christmas starts on 27 November, the first Sunday of Advent.

To celebrate this, South Parish in Girvan held a special Advent Service. The Celtic Voices, led by David Hunter, who were singing at the family morning service at 9.45am on 27 November.

The South Choir also made a contribution. After this, all were invited to refreshments, including mince pies, in the large hall.

Other Advent services in December are: 4th - Communion; 11th - Choir contribution; 18th - Nativity Play; 24th -Watch night at 11pm; 25th - Christmas Service at 9.45am.