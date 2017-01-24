Asda Wonky Veg win best new product award

‘Wonky Veg’ boxes from Asda have been voted the UK’s best new product by shoppers.

The supermarket won Product of the Year for its wonky vegetable box, following the unprecedented response to its launch in January 2016, which has seen 120,000 boxes of misshapen veg sold in the last year alone, equating to 600 tonnes of veg that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Following the success, 150 Asda stores nationwide will now see the ‘Wonky Veg’ boxes on supermarket shelves, meaning customers nationwide can get their hands back on the £3.50 family sized box that includes nine in-season misshaped winter vegetable lines from today.

Asda has also worked with its farmers to ensure they’re not unnecessarily grading out good product, as part of a long-term initiative to reduce food waste, resulting in 7,000 more tonnes of fresh produce on shelves.

Originally inspired by Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty, Asda is spearheading the wonky veg revolution in the crusade against food waste and will continue to champion ‘ugly’ vegetables, as it continues to send 10,000 wonky boxes a month in to Asda’s superstores.

Ian Harrison, Asda’s produce technical director, said: “We are extremely proud to be the pioneers of the wonky veg revolution and winning Product of the Year is testament to this, especially as it’s voted for by consumers.

“The response from the public to our wonky vegetable boxes has been incredible. Food waste continues to be high on our agenda and we’ve worked closely with our suppliers to review our specifications so that the maximum amount of produce ends up on shelf.

“The insight we have gathered from customers since starting to sell the wonky box has been invaluable. We are now able to flex our specifications to help growers sell their products and maintain availability for our customers, without compromising on quality.”