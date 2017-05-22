38 per cent increase in sales in Ayrshire

The Ayrshire property market experienced a strong start to the year with a boost to sales and an increase in the supply of high quality housing coming to the market.

Property consultancy, CKD Galbraith, reports that during the first three months of 2017 the firm’s Ayr office experienced an increase in the volume of property sales of 38% compared to the previous quarter.

The number of homes on the Ayrshire market available through CKD Galbraith also grew by 6% compared to the same period last year.

CKD Galbraith’s Ayr statistics from the first quarter of 2017 (Jan - March 2017) show: The number of property viewings rose by 24% compared to the previous quarter; The number of prospective buyers registering with the firm also increased by 47% compared to Q4 of 2016; 64% of properties in the area were sold to local buyers and the remaining 36% to buyers from across the rest of the UK

Bob cherry, partner and head of residential sales at CKD Galbraith’s Ayr office said: “Demand from buyers has remained strong throughout the winter months and, as expected, has begun to steadily grow as we come into the summer months.

“We are currently marketing a large number of attractive rural homes which prospective buyers prefer to visit during the fairer weather. We anticipate that demand will continue to show positive signs and the healthy viewing figures from the last quarter will now translate into an even greater increase in sales during the coming months.”

There were also positive signs in the Ayrshire lettings sector.

Marjory Douglas, of CKD Galbraith’s lettings department, said: “We are very encouraged by our figures for the first quarter of 2017, they indicate a continued strengthening of the Ayrshire rental sector. Property viewings rose by 32% and the number of applicant registrations increased by 52% compared to the same quarter last year. However, demand still outstrips the supply of good quality rental homes so now is the time to act if you’re considering letting property in the region.”

CKD Galbraith operates a network of regional offices across Scotland and figures for the firm as a whole during the last quarter of 2017 show a rise in sales of 7% compared to the same period in 2016, with 19% more properties being brought to the open market and 49% more applicant registrations. This equated to £47m worth of property sales being handled by the firm over the past quarter alone.