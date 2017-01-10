4G arrives in Girvan - but could knock out your TV!

New fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, have been switched on in Girvan.

4G gives people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz may cause interference to Freeview, which is received via an aerial.

Because 4G signals are transmitted at a similar frequency to Freeview, TVs can pick up these mobile signals which may cause interference. Signs of interference could include loss of sound, a blocky picture, or a ‘no signal’ message.

The good news is help is available. Set-up under government direction, a company called at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV. at800 resolves 4G related interference so that viewers in Girvan can keep enjoying their favourite programmes.

Anyone who notices new Freeview interference should contact at800 on: 08081313800 (free from landlines and mobiles).

For more information, please visit www.at800.tv

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit your home to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.”

“If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, won’t be affected. However, if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters and advice, but not in-home engineer support.

People who live in communal properties should contact at800 and also advise their landlords about Freeview interference. at800 can provide free filters to landlords but property managers are responsible for fitting these and any associated costs.

at800 also offers extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.