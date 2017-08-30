£800,000 funding boost for Maybole’s Speakers

Carrick Community Leisure Group (CCLG) is a community-run charity which has taken ownership of The Speakers building on behalf of and with the community.

The group has taken a huge step forward in reaching its goals to enhance this much-loved and now community-owned facility.

Big Lottery have awarded £800,000 to CCLG to assist in the refurbishment of the building which will enable the group to make improvements.

These will make the building fully accessible to everyone with the addition of a lift, new accessible facilities and a huge amount of structural improvements and modernisation of the entire facility.

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chair Maureen McGinn said “I am delighted that Carrick Community Leisure Group has been successful in securing a Big Lottery Fund grant. The funding will make a big difference where it is needed most and I wish the Carrick Community Leisure Group every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of their local community”.

Mark Fletcher, chair of the CCLG, speaking on behalf of the trustees said, “We are delighted with the news and although we still have some way to go in bringing all the plans to fruition, this is a huge leap forward and we would like to say a very big thank you to the Big Lottery Fund Scotland for their support and the huge difference this will make to the project”.