Ayrshire’s four MPs hope to secure £350 million growth deal

Ayrshire’s four MPs met with the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark MP, this week (Monday 9th) to discuss a possible Growth Deal for Ayrshire.

The Ayrshire Growth Deal (AGD) is a joint business venture between the three Ayrshire local authorities, which aims to secure £350 million of funding from the Scottish and UK Governments to develop projects and help transform the economic prospects for Ayrshire.

The plan has already received support from the Scottish Government and Corri Wilson MP (Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock), Alan Brown MP (Kilmarnock & Loudon), Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) and Patricia Gibson MP (North Ayrshire & Arran) were keen to obtain a similar commitment from the UK Government to help move the process forward.

Speaking after the meeting, Corri Wilson MP said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for Ayrshire, which reflects our ambition and determination to make sure Ayrshire is able to play a full part in Scotland’s economy.

“We are keen to ensure that this Growth Deal comes together and that people in Ayrshire are able to see positive, tangible results on the ground as a result of the Scottish Government, the UK Government and our three local authorities all working together.

“The Ayrshire Growth Deal has the potential to transform Ayrshire in terms of creating transport links, jobs, homes, skills and economic prosperity, and all four MPs are committed to working together to make it happen.”

The strategic business case for the AGD was submitted to both the Scottish and UK Governments for consideration in Autumn 2016.

The four Ayrshire MPs - Alan Brown, Corri Wilson, Dr Philippa Whitford, and Patricia Gibson - will host ‘Taste of Ayrshire’ and ‘Come to Ayrshire’ events at Westminster on 8th February to showcase the high quality food and drink produced in the county, along with Ayrshire’s aerospace and life sciences, and the plans the Ayrshire Growth Deal has for developing local industry further.