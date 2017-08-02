Ayrshire takes Champion of Champions at Wigtown Show

In weather so foul the parade of Champions had to be cancelled, a four-year-old Ayrshire dairy cow, shown by C and S Service, Moorpark, Sandhead, was the Craig Cup winner at today’s Wigtown Agricultural Show in Bladnoch Park.

The trophy was presented to the Service family by celebrity chef Nick Nairn, who was suitably attired in heavy-duty waterproofs.

Champion of Champions judge, Hugh Ramsay MBE, picked out Carsenaw Pamela 27, saying: “She was really on her game. She’s a fine looking cow and she was at twelve o’clock today, I would say. You have to get them right on the day and she was spot on.”

Hugh picked out the Any Other Pure breed continental champion, the Charollais cow, Monaduffhouse Ingot Gold, as reserve to the champion, meaning the runners-up berth went to the exhibitor that won the top prize last year, Jim and Patricia Goldie from Annan.

“The livestock was of a very high standard and it made my job very difficult”, said Mr Ramsay.

Winning breeder, Matthew Service said: “I’m delighted! You never expect anything when you arrive, but there you go!

“She’s got great qualities, especially her udder. And although she’s four she’s a very young looking cow. We have only ever shown her twice, last week at Stranraer and here today.”

Asked if he would be taking the prizewinner to other shows now, Matthew replied: “Nah. I think we’ll just take her home!”