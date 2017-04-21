Ayrshire tourism well represented at Expo

Glenapp Castle, Blairquhan Castle and Trump Turnberry are among 13 of Ayrshire’s top attractions representing the region at Scotland’s biggest travel trade event this month.

VisitScotland Expo 2017, which takes place at Glasgow’s SEC on 26 and 27 April, will be the 38th staging of Scotland’s biggest business-to-business event for the travel trade.

The national tourism organisation’s flagship show will give 276 Scottish tourism businesses – including accommodation providers, visitor attractions and activity providers – from every corner of the country the chance to showcase their products and services to more than 600 tour operators and travel agents from all over the world.

The event is expected to create a net economic impact of £2.5 million for the local economy.

Among the Ayrshire & Arran exhibitors attending this year’s Expo for the first time are Rowallan Castle and Blairquhan Castle, which will join fellow regional businesses and organisations including Ayrshire Golf Scotland and VisitArran to showcase their visitor offering to tour operators and travel agents from the home and overseas markets.

VisitScotland is organising a number of familiarisation visits or ‘fam trips’ for groups of these Expo attendees.

“The series includes an ‘Exploring the South of Scotland’ fam trip for around 15 Chinese delegates.

“The itinerary takes in a whisky tasting session at A. D. Rattray in Kirkoswald, dinner and an overnight stay at Trump Turnberry Resort, a visit to Culzean Castle, and lunch at Dumfries House.

Annique Armstrong, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “Fam trips are an excellent way of giving international tour operators and travel agents a chance to see and experience a selection of our region’s stunning locations and finest attractions so that they will be inspired and encouraged to bring their own customers here. I’m therefore delighted that we’ll be welcoming visiting Expo delegates to Ayrshire & Arran.

“I’m also very pleased that so many great businesses from Ayrshire & Arran are taking part in this year’s Expo to showcase the region and highlight the quality of its visitor offering.

“Collaboration is vital to grow tourism so it’s great to see such commitment to working together and to capitalising on this fantastic opportunity to engage with key travel operators from all over the UK and overseas.”