Champion day for Quay Zone

British & Scottish Paralympian and World Champion Wheelchair Curler, Angie Malone MBE, will conduct the official opening of the new Quay Zone this week.

After opening its doors to the public on the 27th April this year The Quay Zone Leisure Centre Team and South Carrick Community Leisure Trustees are delighted to celebrate this significant achievement with an “Official Opening Ceremony and Fun Day” for everyone to enjoy.

Girvan's Quay Zone.

The event will take place at The Quay Zone, Knockcushan Street, Girvan on Saturday, 24th June at 11am until 2pm and entry is free. As well as the unveiling of a commemorative plaque the team also plan to locate a Time Capsule at The Quay Zone and you will have the opportunity to have your say on any good suggestions for the contents. There will be lots to do with Bouncy Castles, Fitness Challenges, Pool Family Fun Sessions, Prizes and lots more.

Or, if you you’ve not had a chance to visit the centre yet, it’s your chance to have look round and see what’s on offer, you can even enjoy a less strenuous activity by taking a break in the pool view Café and watch the biz.

The whole team will be on hand and look forward to welcoming you and your family and friends.

New Girvan based community cycling group “Girvan Wheelers” who are affiliated with Cycling UK will also be joining the celebrations. They will be there on the day offering some great cycling activities as part of “The Big Bike Revival” along with Rab Wilson and his Flying Scot.

You will be able to try out Electric and Pedal bikes, join one of their “Confidence Building Led Rides” with your own bike or have your bike checked with “Dr Bike” – who will be providing free bike maintenance health checks.

You can find this new group on Facebook and Twitter @girvanwheelers or if you have any questions about the bike activities before Saturday’s event you can contact Sally Johnston 07501 950413 sally@firstport.org.uk

Rain or shine there will be plenty of fun to be had on Saturday so why not go along and be part of celebrating this great achievement in South Carrick. You can find The Quay Zone next to the harbour in Girvan. You can also find out more information about The Quay Zone and what is on offer at www.thequayzone.co.uk or on Facebook @thequayzone.