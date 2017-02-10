Conservative MSPs working hard on growth deal

The Ayrshire Growth Deal is a perfect fit for the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy. That’s the view of Ayrshire’s three Scottish Conservative MSPs who have written to the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark MP, expressing their hope that the deal could transform the Ayrshire economy.

Ayr MSP John Scott, South Scotland MSP Brian Whittle and Jamie Green MSP representing West Scotland have jointly written to the UK Government highlighting the potential benefits of the deal for not only the Ayrshire economy but the Scottish & UK economies, and are aiming to have a meeting with the Secretary of State in the next few weeks to put their case in person.

With the UK and Scottish Governments already working together on City Deals for every city in Scotland, the three Ayrshire MSPs believe the Ayrshire Deal could be the ideal way to counterbalance the economic pull cities can exert on businesses.

The Ayrshire Growth Deal plan, jointly developed by North, East and South Ayrshire Councils, aims to unlock Ayrshire’s economic potential through major investments in everything from transport and digital infrastructure to becoming a centre of excellence in advanced manufacturing. The plan also aims to take advantage of Ayrshire’s stunning coastline through coastal regeneration projects and marine tourism.

John Scott MSP said: ““Ayrshire is already an established base for several aerospace companies and, with Prestwick Airport leading the race to become the UK’s first spaceport, we could soon see technology designed, built and launched in Ayrshire.”