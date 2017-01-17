Council recruiting for Quay Zone

South Carrick Community Leisure is now recruiting for the first jobs in The Quay Zone – the fantastic new leisure and community facility in Girvan, which is on track to open this spring.

There are 19 full and part-time jobs which range from duty managers and recreational assistants to café and administration posts.

The jobs will give local people the chance to get involved in one of the most exciting projects around and help ensure The Quay Zone is a real success story for the local community.

Working as part of South Carrick Community Leisure, every single person appointed will get the chance to shape the future of leisure and activity provision.

Details on the specific job requirements are available online at www.southcarrickcommunityleisure.co.uk

Peter Linton, Manager at The Quay Zone, said: “This really is a brilliant opportunity for local people to get involved in shaping The Quay Zone and help build on the terrific community work and huge effort that’s gone into raising the necessary funding and getting the building put in place.

“This is a chance to be part of the dynamic team that will drive this project forward and make it the success we know it can be. As a small team, we want people who are flexible, willing to turn their hand to whatever’s needed and committed to making a difference. We know there’s lots of people like that out in our communities and I hope to see as many as possible put themselves forward.”

As well as the posts currently being advertised, further recruitment will be undertaken in the near future for fitness and coaching staff for swimming lessons, gym and exercise classes.

Peter said: “There is lots to be done before we get The Quay Zone open but this is a big hurdle and I have no doubt there will be lots of interest in these jobs, so find out more and apply now.”

The closing date for the first of the applications is 27th January, 2017.