Dairy farm on market for just over £2m

A well-equipped and accessible dairy farm on the outskirts of Ayr is the market for offers over £2.1 million.

Macnairston Farm is an outstanding dairy unit situated only three miles to the east of Ayr in an area extremely well suited to farming.

The farm extends to approximately 175.69 Ha (434.13 Acres) in total. The land is made up of approximately 13 acres of woodland, 26 acres of rough grazing and about 390 acres of ploughable pasture and arable ground which is classified as Grade 3.2 and Grade 4.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The sale of Macnairston also comprises a large and comfortable farmhouse, a range of traditional and modern buildings including a modern milking parlour, associated cattle housing and fodder storage buildings.

Macnairston Farmhouse is an attractive stone building with a whitewash finish set under a slate roof. The house benefits from well-proportioned accommodation over two floors with many period features and spacious public rooms.

Duncan Barrie, handling the sale on behalf of CKD Galbraith, said: “Macnairston has been owned by the same family since the farm was acquired at auction in 1970. Therefore the farm presents a rare opportunity to purchase a productive dairy farm accompanied by an excellent range of buildings.

“The farm is synonymous with growing award winning and high quality forage through a successful business known as Almac Forage Solutions which provides an excellent secondary income to the dairy herd.

“The current farming system is centred on milking approximately 100 Holstein Fresian cows with around 500 hoggs being wintered on the holding.”

Lying adjacent to the farm steading is a partially built dairy complex which was originally designed for a system based on four automatic robotic milkers with the cows housed and milked in one clear span unit. The new owners of Macnairston Farm would have the option to either complete the building to the original design or finish to a different layout over the completed groundworks.

acnairston Farm is currently available as a whole for offers over £2.17m or in the following three lots:

Lot 1: Macnairston Farmhouse, farm buildings and about 134.09 Ha (331.34 Acres) of farmland for offers over £1,750,000; Lot 2: About 24.48 Ha (60.49 Acres) of farmland for offers over £240,000; Lot 3: About 17.12 Ha (42.30 Acres) of farmland for offers over £180,000