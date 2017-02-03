Excitement building as new Quay Zone leisure centre nears March opening

Involving everyone - that’s the motto of South Carrick Community Leisure as the group move closer to the opening of the new Quay Zone in Girvan.

With the completion of the construction phase only seven weeks away the Carrick Gazette was allowed a sneak preview of the new leisure centre which includes a 25-metres swimming pool, fitness gym, soft play, studio and community space and a cafe.

The 25m pool is the centre piece of the new centre. The sandbags in the pool are a safety feature during construction.

The £5.4 million centre is due to open to the public in March this year. With the exterior now largely complete, contractors are in the process of fitting-out the interior ahead of its official opening.

Ken Johnstone, chairman of SCCL, said: “We’re almost at the end of one journey and the exciting start of another as we gear up to take on the operation of the Quay Zone at the end of the build project.

“The new centre is looking really impressive and I have no doubt it will prove to be a real hit with local people and visitors alike once we are up and running. We’ve already seen a terrific response to the exercise currently underway to recruit our first staff members and I hope to see an equally enthusiastic response when our membership and other ticket products go on sale.

“The people of Girvan and south Carrick can be really proud of what we are about to achieve, in partnerhsip with the council, and they now need to ensure it will be a success for many years to come.”

Testing on the pool will take place throughout February

Girvan and south Carrick councillor Alec Clark said: “This is the result of people power. This is the result of the people of Girvan not lying down. This is the culmination of people not accepting that it was not possible to have a new pool when the old pool was demolished.

“I am very thankful for the co-operation of the community and to people like Ken Johnstone, the board and the people in the community who have got us where we are today.”

SCCL director Matt Wilson said the ethos of SCCL is about including everyone in the community in the classes, sports and facilities offered for all ages and all abilities.

Matt said: “It’s going to be great to have this facility here, especially the gym and the pool which we have went so long without. A whole generation of kids have missed out on swimming here and it will be fantastic to have a pool in the town again. It’s going to offer a lot more to the area than we have ever had in the past, it’s going to be an inclusive sports facility which will add much more to people’s daily lives.

The studio space on the first floor will allow for 2 classes to taker place at the same time

“There will be a multi-use gym with modern fitness machines and weights which can all be used with an amazing view out onto the harbour. We want to include everything that we think will maximise the facility for the majority of people in the area. We want to cater to everyone, It’s going to be somewhere people want to come and visit. We’ll be running classes from the new fitness trends like circuits and spin bikes to yoga and pilates, basically anything we can think of for all ages and all abilities to come in and participate in sport and exercise.”